10th annual Parade of Choirs to showcase young talent in Dallas

The 10th annual Parade of Choirs will showcase several North Texas schools and their students on February 23.

This will be the public's last opportunity to enjoy the event as it will end with its 10th year.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"This event will feature hundreds of students from 11 elementary, middle, and high schools across DFW and beyond. This is a gospel competition that closely resembles the Sister Act 2 movie," Dr. Kchristshan Howard said.

Howard is now an educator in the Corsicana ISD, but she is also the former Choir Director at the Life School in Oak Cliff. She said that before the pandemic hit in 2020, they would have standing-room-only audiences.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Tickets at the door are $7 with the event being held at Antioch Church located at 7550 South Hampton Road in Dallas.

Participating elementary schools: High Pointe, Jimmie Tyler Brashear, Charles Rice/Paul Dunbar, Uplift Hampton Preparatory.

Participating middle schools: Corsicana, W.E. Greiner

Participating high schools: Life Oak Cliff, Life HS Waxahachie, Revive Community, Lincoln, and Corsicana.