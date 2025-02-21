something good

10th annual Parade of Choirs to showcase young talent in Dallas

By Laura Harris

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 10th annual Parade of Choirs will showcase several North Texas schools and their students on February 23.

This will be the public's last opportunity to enjoy the event as it will end with its 10th year.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"This event will feature hundreds of students from 11 elementary, middle, and high schools across DFW and beyond. This is a gospel competition that closely resembles the Sister Act 2 movie," Dr. Kchristshan Howard said.

Howard is now an educator in the Corsicana ISD, but she is also the former Choir Director at the Life School in Oak Cliff. She said that before the pandemic hit in 2020, they would have standing-room-only audiences.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Tickets at the door are $7 with the event being held at Antioch Church located at 7550 South Hampton Road in Dallas.

Participating elementary schools: High Pointe, Jimmie Tyler Brashear, Charles Rice/Paul Dunbar, Uplift Hampton Preparatory.

Participating middle schools: Corsicana, W.E. Greiner

Wake Up to Something Good

Every morning, NBC 5 Today is dedicated to delivering you positive local stories of people doing good, giving back and making a real change in our community.

something good 1 hour ago

Local literacy nonprofit to give away 50,000th book

something good Feb 19

Fossil Rim celebrates rhino's birthday and her first calf

Participating high schools: Life Oak Cliff, Life HS Waxahachie, Revive Community, Lincoln, and Corsicana.

This article tagged under:

something good
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us