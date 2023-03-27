something good

101-Year-Old Air Force Veteran Celebrates Birthday in Dallas

By Laura Harris

Scott Air Force Base

John “Lucky” Lackadoo is celebrating a milestone worth a big celebration.

The last living original pilot of the WWII Eighth U.S. Air Force 100th Bomb Group known as the “Bloody Hundredth” has turned 101 and he did it by celebrating with many of his friends.

The party was held in Dallas at Presbyterian Village North, the senior living community where Lucky lives, with about 60 people in attendance, including family, friends and residents.

It was complete with balloons, a cake and of course, a big happy birthday song.

