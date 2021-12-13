$100k Donation to Buy Toys, Stuffed Animals for Sick Kids

Thousands of toys and stuffed animals are the way to comfort sick children after a Dallas man decided to do something good for the hospital that cared for his son.

Employees at Dallas-based Integrity Marketing Group launched a holiday toy drive to benefit Children's Medical Center Dallas.

They blew past the goal of 500 toys and collected more than 3,000.

The company's CEO added to it with a surprise donation of $100,000.

It was all inspired by Bryan W. Adams' son 9-year-old Asher, who was recently a patient at Children's. Adams says he and his family wanted to say thank you, give back and hopefully bring some joy to patients and their families.

“My son was a patient at Children’s during a time their choices of stuffed animals was extremely limited, and this inspired me to rally our employees to have a toy drive," Adams said in a news release. "One of Integrity’s core values is service - seeing our Integrity family come together to support such a worthy cause and surpass our initial goal of 500 toys to bring in 3,000 toys makes me feel so proud of our Integrity family. I hope these toys can bring joy to their patients this holiday season and throughout the year.”