10,000 Valentine's Cards Handmade for Older Adults in Care Facilities

More than 20 school districts, a few youth sports teams and some cool adults did something good for older adults across North Texas.

The effort, led by local radio personality Brian Moote, started a couple of years ago during the pandemic. The objective was to get valentine’s cards to as many older adults as possible living in assisted living and memory care facilities.

The first year, there was a great response. But in its second year, the group was able to make nearly 10,000 cards and deliver them to nearly 100 assisted living and memory care facilities across North Texas.

“It was really cool to see how much effort everyone put into the project, and I hope we can build this into a regular thing every year. [It’s] connecting kids in the community with the elderly,” Moote said. “Personally, this means a lot to me because both of my grandmothers were in assisted living and dealt with dementia and memory issues late in life. It is magical when one of these silly construction paper cards sparks a memory and story from someone who is dealing with memory loss.”

Mansfield ISD, Dallas ISD, Fort Worth ISD, Arlington ISD, Aubrey ISD, McKinney ISD, Garland ISD, Plano ISD, Frisco ISD, CFB ISD, Terrell ISD, Denton ISD, Azle ISD, Burleson ISD, Waxahachie ISD, Richardson ISD, Cedar Hill ISD, Pantego Christian Academy, Everman ISD, Goddard Schools Flower Mound/Frisco, Girl Scout Troop 7130, Sting Dallas ECRL 13/14 Girls Soccer Euless, Colleyville, Southlake & Keller, Cook Children's were all involved in the project.

“Memorial Park Academy, a nontraditional program of Richardson ISD, has always had as one of our goals: service. We do a huge food drive in the fall and a spring project. When Brian reached out to us, it was a natural fit for our kids to want to make valentines cards for nursing home residents. They took time out of their school day and at lunch to make the cards. They were thrilled to help. Most are seniors in high school,” said Carol Nelson from the district.