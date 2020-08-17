Carrollton

$10,000 Gas Giveaway in Carrollton Fueled 500 Cars

By Laura Harris

Tre Williams

In the times we are living in, everyone could use a helping hand. Whether its financial, spiritual, or a mental check giving hope to so many in need right now.

Sandy Lake RV Resort led that charge with the help of Metrocrest Services in Carrollton, hosting the "I'm all Gassed Up" event on August 1.

"We raised $10k and served 500 vehicles within the City of Carrollton $20 worth of gas each," Tre Williams, RV Resort Manager said. "This event brought together 13 local churches, 68 volunteers to come and serve the community along with Mayor Falconer, City Councilman Andrew Palacios, Mayor Pro Tem Steve Babick, businesses and citizens throughout the community from different cultures and age groups working together."

Tre Williams
Volunteers gather to help with the I'm All Gassed Up event in Carrollton.
Tre Williams
Carrollton Mayor standing at the voter registration booth at the event. 

Williams said the event showed the people of Carrollton in need that they have not been forgotten and that their city cares for them.

"Multiple recipients were brought to tears because this was an answer to their prayer and need," Williams said.

There was even a voter registration booth at the event for those who wanted to register.

