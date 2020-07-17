10,000, Free Professional Portraits for People Looking for Work

A professional photographer in Southlake wants to help people get back to work, by giving them a shot. A camera shot, that is.

Traci Schwomeyer, owner of Metroplex Headshots, is joining more than 200 photographers across the country to take free headshots for people looking for jobs on Wednesday, July 22.

“Our community, like so many others, was hit hard by COVID-19 and we were looking for ways to help our neighbors get back on their feet,” Schwomeyer said. “According to LinkedIn, people who include headshots receive 21 times more profile views and 9 times more ‘connection’ requests."

The effort to take 10,000 headshots in one day was started by Headshot Booker, a headshot booking agency. It will be the largest, single-day photo initiative providing the unemployed complimentary, professional headshots they can include with their resumes and post on job and networking sites like LinkedIn.

She said anyone can take a good headshot. It just takes a good photographer and some helpful hints.

"Just groom yourself, guys. No nose hair and trim your beard and get a hair cut. Don't wear a crazy tie. Put on something you would wear to an interview. The same basic ideas for women. Think about the interview you are going to. No clubbing makeup ladies and keep it simple. Matte makeup and little jewelry is always best. Try to wear jewel tones and be sure to wear something with sleeves."

To get your free head shot taken, visit headshotbooker.com to make a reservation with Traci of Metroplex Headshots at 280 Commerce St. Suite 161 in Southlake.