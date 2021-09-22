10-Year-Old Waxahachie Business Owner Praised for Spirit and Drive

A fashionista from Waxahachie wants nothing less than to spread chic girls' fashion around the world.

And, something good happened the other day to validate that she's on the right track.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

"They donated $500 and I was really excited. I was very excited. Then, I found out I was going to be on the news! And, I had to tell everybody because I was so excited," said a joyful Madison Denise as she talked about a pitch competition for women-owned businesses hosted by the Governor's Commission for Women.

Denise's youthful exuberance comes because she is young. She's 10 and is already the founder and CEO of her own fashion retail business, EsinedXOXO.

"Esined is an online boutique for girls all around the world. We have trendy mom-approved clothes for any occasion and what sets us apart from the crowd is that all items are handpicked by me, an actual tween," she smiled.

Denise says she's always loved fashion and would dress up in her mom's clothes and shoes when she was younger. It led to conversations about a business.

"Me and my mom would talk about it a lot and one day she asked me if I really wanted to do it, and I said yes. And, a couple of days later, I came back with a paper and a plan," she said.

So in 2020, she launched the business, named it Esined -- which is Denise spelled backward -- and the middle name of her, her mom and her grandmother and put into action her plan for mom-approved, trendy clothes for tweens with prices around $20 to $30.

"My mom is always there beside me to make sure they're mom-approved. and I'm always there to make sure they're chic and sweet," she said.

Between the business, her fifth-grade classes and her friends, Denise navigates a packed schedule.

"Weekdays are for school and weekends are for friends and Esined," she said. "I have a great support system that helps me when things get kinda busy."

And now she has an extra $500 to do more with her business courtesy of the Beacon State Fund, in partnership with the Governor's Commission for Women, that hosted the pitch competition.

She didn't get the grand prize of $7,500 but $500 awarded for "her spirit and drive" is big money and a big endorsement for a little girl hoping to influence fashion for tweens around the world.

"It tells me that whatever age you are, you can do anything. you just have to dream big and never give up," she said.