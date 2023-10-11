TCU students chop their locks to help others

Memories of a childhood friend lost to cancer motivated a TCU student in Fort Worth to do something good in his honor.

Andre Giammattei, a Master's student and residence hall director, organized a hair donation drive on campus to raise awareness for childhood cancer and collect hair to be made into wigs.

"One of my older cousins put on a hair donation when we were younger," Giammattei said. "And then unfortunately in 2020, a friend of mine who we used to play basketball together when we were younger, passed away from cancer and I was trying to figure out a way to honor him and his memory."

Giammattei was a student at TCU by then and turned to his campus community to make his idea a reality. In 2021, 11 people donated; 16 in year two; and now in 2023, 22 students let hairstylists volunteering from Vanguard Hair Studio chop their locks.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The hair was bagged and sent to Children with Hair Loss, a nonprofit in Michigan that makes and gives free wigs to children and young adults who've lost hair from a medical condition.

"The requirements they had were a lot more lenient than other organizations that I had seen. They allowed for bleach-colored hair. They allow for eight-inch donations, and these things would make it more appealing to the TCU population," Giammattei said.

The TCU population came through in a big way to support Giammattei's goal to give back and help others.

"So far, we've only had girls but to see girls at this point, like be so selfless in the moment where they decide they're giving up something that's such an important part of who they are and, and like, it's a big change," Giammattei said. "They decide to be so selfless to impact the lives of others. And it's so empowering to see, but also so empowering for them to be able to like to go through that through those motions and be able to do that for others."

Giammattei and his friend who died of cancer spent their boyhood in El Salvador and while they lost touch in later years, the hair donation drive honors the memory of a life that mattered.