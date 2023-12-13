Somervell County investigator killed in car crash near Glen Rose

An investigation is underway after an investigator with the Somervell County Sheriff's Office was killed in a car crash on a freeway near Glen Rose early Wednesday morning.

State troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash involving two cars on State Highway 144 around 6:45 a.m.

Troopers said when they arrived at the scene, they learned one of the vehicles was a Somervell County Sheriff's Office Investigator's truck and identified Sergeant Stephen Gibson as the driver. Gibson was pronounced dead.

According to Texas DPS, preliminary investigations suggest that Gibson was driving north on Highway 144 when the driver of a white Ford F-150 pickup truck traveling south lost control of the vehicle.

As a result of the driver losing control, their truck struck Gibson's vehicle. The sheriff's office said Gibson was on duty when the fatal crash happened.

"Today is a day that is very hard to put into words," the Somervell County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

"This community has lost a great man today! Sergeant Stephen Gibson, above all, placed his family and friends as the most important people in his life. Stephen also loved his community and his coworkers. Stephen has served this community for 26 years in various positions in the Somervell County Sheriff's Office."

Authorities did not say if any arrests have been made in connection with the fatal crash.