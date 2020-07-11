Some Texas Driver's License Offices Expanding to Offer Saturday Appointments

Nearly 700,000 Texans have had their driver’s license expire while offices were closed because of the coronavirus, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

To help alleviate that backlog, people can make Saturday appointments for renewals or replacements at select driver's license centers across the state.

Only two Saturdays — July 11 and 25 — currently offer the appointments but the DPS said additional dates will be added to the appointment scheduler soon as part of the effort to lessen long lines and frustration.

At first glance, with no line in sight the Dallas South Mega Center might not look like the place to renew a driver’s license.

“There are always these horror stories of the DMV — long hours, long lines. You usually pack a lunch and bring a DVD player to watch movies with," Zachary Williamson said. "But today it was quick and easy. I was in and out within 20 minutes."

Williamson arrived for his appointment Saturday and breezed in.

“They did a temperature check. I walked in, they asked me for my confirmation number. There was no line, and I walked straight to the counter and got my driver’s license renewed,” he said.

The convenience of the Saturday hours meant Garry Smith didn't have to take off work like the last time he tried to go to the DPS office.

“I had a 4 p.m. appointment. I had to take off early, then I found out I couldn’t get my license because I didn’t have my birth certificate," Smith said.

More information on how to schedule an appointment is available on the Texas DPS website.

The DPS has said that some people can conduct their transactions online without having to visit one of the locations.