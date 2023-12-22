Some residents in North Dallas want the city to do more to address nearby homeless encampments

Thomas Thompson and other neighbors are concerned about what they say is becoming a problem.

In their North Dallas neighborhood is a homeless encampment. At nearby Forest Lane and I-75 there are others facing homelessness in an area where a lot of panhandling happens.

Neighbors complain those living in the encampment cause problems for homeowners.

"They know that our trash pickup is on Tuesday,” concerned neighbor Glen Campbell said. “So Monday night when we put it out, Tuesday morning there is trash in my driveway where they go through the trash cans."

"We're concerned about health and safety issues,” concerned neighbor Thomas Thompson said. “There are no facilities. There's no sanitary facilities for these people so whatever is happening is coming into white rock creek."

Christine Crossley is the Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions Director and said it’s an area her office is familiar with. She said they've handled seven Service Request calls in the last three weeks for the area.

She said they move people from the area and help them with resources to find housing.

Crossley added the area was recently cleaned but new people may be relocating there.

"We have done a lot of work in this area over the past two and a half years in terms of really working with the consistent encampment folks in the area to get people housed,” Crossley said. “So, it's a lot better than it used to be."

Neighbors have seen some improvements but hope more can be done.

"I just want us to work together to resolve these problems," Thompson said.

The Office of Homeless Solutions asks that you not give panhandlers food, money, or clothing because that doesn't help the long-term issue.

Instead, they recommend you donate to organizations working to end homelessness. This way services and resources can be provided to those in need that can help end the cycle of homelessness.