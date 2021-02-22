Some Public Schools in Arlington, Fort Worth to Delay Opening Due to Winter Storm Damage

A dozen in campuses in the second- and third-largest school districts in North Texas will not open for in-person instruction this week due to damage sustained as a result of the winter storm.

Nine Arlington ISD campuses and three Fort Worth ISD schools will not welcome students back until at least Monday, according to the districts.

In Fort Worth, the three campuses affected are all elementary schools: Bonnie Brae, Tanglewood and Westpark. The district said more repair work is needed but students will have access to virtual learning Wednesday through Friday.

All other campuses in the district that were damaged are safe for in-person instruction, according to Fort Worth ISD.

The nine locations impacted in Arlington ISD include Lamar, Martin and Sam Houston high schools, Dunn, Morton, Thornton, West and Wood elementary schools, and an administrative building.

"Our assessment shows good news and bad news. The good news is, our maintenance crews will be able to make necessary repairs at most of our campuses," Arlington ISD Superintendent Marcelo Cavazos said. "The bad news is that nine of our facilities have significant damage and we aren’t sure they will be ready to open for in-person instruction this week."

