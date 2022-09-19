Some Prosper ISD Parents Held a Protest Demanding District Leaders to Step Down

Parents and community members held signs and protested Monday afternoon outside a Prosper ISD elementary school demanding district administrators step down over the district's handling of recent sexual abuse allegations surrounding a bus driver.

"We have been to the board meetings in the past, we have raised our concerns, we have emailed the board meeting, we have emailed the school principal who was in charge when this happened, and have not gotten anywhere," said Kandia Chastain, a parent of three kids in Prosper ISD.

She helped organize the protest across from Rucker Elementary School hours before the district's board meeting. People wore all blue, which is the symbol of child abuse awareness.

Parents continue to express their outrage after they say the district did not notify them immediately about allegations surrounding a bus driver who was arrested in May, accused of sexually abusing two girls aged 5 and 7.

Families said they're concerned that there could be other victims and say those who had the same route as the bus driver were never notified.

During a special board meeting last week, in a 5-2 vote, the trustees voted to hire another law firm to conduct a third-party investigation, but parents who participated in the protest on Monday are demanding more.

“The superintendent, the school principal, anyone who knew this, we are asking them to step aside while the investigation is resolved," said Chastain.

The bus driver, Frank Paniagua, died by suicide after jumping from the second floor inside the Collin County Jail. He was paralyzed and died days later, according to authorities.