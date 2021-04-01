Fort Worth

Some Parts of Fort Worth Still Seeing Growth and Development During Pandemic

Even after a year where most things were shut down because of COVID-19, there were some areas in Fort Worth still seeing new development

By Vince Sims

Even after a year where most things were shut down because of COVID-19, there were some areas in Fort Worth still seeing new development.
NBC 5

Billy Bob's Texas is an icon in Fort Worth.  The music hall is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a bash.  Billy Bob’s is located in the historic Stockyards which just celebrated its 130th anniversary.

"It's really interesting,” Pennsylvania visitor Karen Kishbach said. “Makes me wonder what it was like many years ago."

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It also makes some wonder how the area survived during a pandemic.

"So, we were very fortunate to keep building and renovating and restoring," Stockyard Heritage Development marketing vice-president Ethan Cartwright said.

He said construction, which's been in the works for the past two years, may have slowed some but didn't stop during the pandemic.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Texas power grid 13 mins ago

American Jobs Act Could Help Improve the Texas Power Grid

That's a positive sign to out of state visitors.

"Good foresight with developers and that kind of thing,” Pennsylvania visitor Tim Kishbach said. “A lot of people are here so, looks like things are getting a little more back to normal."

Cartwright explained some of the new development.

"The restoration of Mule Alley and the introduction of new dining and restaurants, shopping, and entertainment options,” Cartwright said. “So, we've completed that and we'll be mostly complete by the end of this year. And the opening and building of hotel Drover which officially opened a few days ago."

Stockyards Heritage Development has also taken over the Cowtown Coliseum.  Plans are to bring in even more sporting events to the facility.

The tourism all of this draws in is good for the Stockyards and all of Fort Worth.

"Given the year we all just had to see that growth and development is remarkable and nice to see," Kishbach said.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthpandemicFort Worth StockyardsBilly Bob's Texasfort worth business
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us