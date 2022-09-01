Some North Texans Part of Federal Lawsuit to Stop Insurance Mandate for HIV Preventative Drugs

There is concern a federal lawsuit filed in Fort Worth could block preventative drugs known as PrEP from insurance coverage.

"We really should be approaching public health from a collective perspective and realizing that the good health of one is the good health of all," said Januari Fox, director of policy, advocacy and community engagement at Prism Health North Texas.

The organization largely serves people living with HIV.

"This is a Pandora's box,” Fox said. “Once you start eliminating one thing, then you are checking off down the line."

The law says in part, "the mandates to cover contraception and PrEP drugs violate the Religious Freedom Restoration Act as well. The court should enjoin the defendants from enforcing any of these agency-issued preventive care mandates."

One Fort Worth plaintiff supporting the lawsuit says he has “no desire to purchase health insurance that includes contraceptive coverage because his wife is past her child-bearing years. He does not want or need STD testing covered… because he and his wife are monogamous," the lawsuit says.

"Because your faith doesn't want you to pay for it doesn't mean you should push this away from everybody else," said Rafael McDonnell, Resource Center senior advocacy policy and communications manager.

The Resource Center is an LGBTQ community center. Among their work is providing specific care for people living with HIV and AIDS.

He said a lawsuit like this could impact other areas of health care.

"If you look at it kind of broadly it's not just that. It potentially could affect all kinds of preventative care from flu shots to annual mammograms,” McDonnell said. “It could really rip a hole in the concept of preventative care here in the United States."

NBC DFW reached out to the attorney who filed the lawsuit and one of the defendants supporting it. They did not respond to requests for comment.