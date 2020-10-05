Some FWISD Students Returned to In-Person Learning on Monday

Day one of in-person learning for some Fort Worth Independent School District students is in the books.

The district welcomed back students who opted for in person learning.

Phase one included Pre-K, kindergarten, first, sixth and ninth-grade students, as well as self-contained special education classes, who choose in-person instruction. Seventh graders at Rosemont, Wedgwood, McLean and Forest Oak middle schools who choose in-person instruction also began.

"We want to do this in a safe and responsible way, we want to open them, but keep them open for weeks and months to come," said Superintendent Kent Scribner.

Students wore masks, sat behind guards and had their temperatures checked on their way in to school.

Scribner said he knows while there's a lot of excitement, there are parents who also have concerns about their children's safety.

“I can relate to these parents, because I too am a Fort Worth ISD parent with a 7th grader that’s starting today as well. There is a great deal of excitement but also some trepidation, we want to realize that there is some concern and fear we have to make sure we’re communicating, a two-way flow of communication," the superintendent said.

Parents at Overton Park Elementary School were also excited because their kids were welcomed to a brand new school.

“It’s gorgeous, it’s beautiful there’s hand washing stations and hand sanitizer everywhere and al the sweet ones are in their masks and so happy to be with their friends," said Miranda Crowell, whose daughter, Oliva, is in the first grade.

"It’s been really hard, I’m so happy she’s back, they’ve been excellent at Overton Park keeping us in the know," said Crowell.

Next week the second phase will include second, third, seventh, and 10th-grade students who choose in-person instruction.

On Oct. 19 all students will be able to attend in-person learning or continue virtual studies.

The return to face-to-face learning comes after the 11 hour school board meeting that took place last week.