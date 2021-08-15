Some Dogs Cleared of Distemper After Outbreak at Humane Society of North Texas Shelter

The Humane Society of North Texas is still dealing with cases of distemper that have swept through its Fort Worth shelter, but have cleared a first wave of dogs from the disease.

Four dogs have been cleared and tested negative twice after weeks of medical care, the organization said. They will soon be available for adoption.

The organization said 50 dogs are still infected with distemper and continue to be treated.

Since the outbreak was confirmed in the first week of July, the organization said it has conducted about 650 tests on dogs in its care.

On Sunday, the Humane Society of North Texas reopened intake for cats and small animals, but the Fort Worth shelter remains closed for dog intakes.

Distemper is a highly contagious viral disease that can be prevented with vaccinations.

For information on the Humane Society of North Texas and how to help, visit the organization's website.