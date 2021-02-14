Some Districts Close or Go to Virtual Learning Monday; Some City Services Are Suspended

What to Know
- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning, Wind Chill Warning and Hard Freeze Warning for most of North Texas
- A Federal Emergency Declaration for Texas has been approved by the White House, this is in addition to a statewide disaster declaration issues for all 254 Texas counties.
- Hazardous conditions will persist for several days given the expected prolonged duration of extremely cold temperatures.
Dangerously cold weather has settled on North Texas and snow is making city streets slick and hazardous, which has forced many school districts, colleges, large businesses and cities to rethink their plans on Monday.
For the first time in National Weather Service history, a Wind Chill Warning has been issued for North Texas.
As of 8:30 p.m., more than 120 entities had reported into the NBC 5 weather closings system.
A comprehensive list of all districts with closings or delayed starts can be found here.
Many North Texas schools are closed for the President's Day holiday, but at least 11 independent school districts that had in-person classes scheduled are closing or moving to virtual learning Monday.
Some, like Garland ISD, are taking to social media to communicate plans for the entire week during the prolonged winter weather event.
Universities and colleges across North Texas also opted to close or move to online classes.
Several North Texas cities are closing offices Monday and services like trash pickup are suspended while conditions on North Texas roadways are dangerous.
Citizens are urged to check social media to check what city services are suspended.