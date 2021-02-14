Some Districts Close or Go to Virtual Learning Monday; Some City Services Are Suspended

What to Know The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning, Wind Chill Warning and Hard Freeze Warning for most of North Texas

A Federal Emergency Declaration for Texas has been approved by the White House, this is in addition to a statewide disaster declaration issues for all 254 Texas counties.

Hazardous conditions will persist for several days given the expected prolonged duration of extremely cold temperatures.

Dangerously cold weather has settled on North Texas and snow is making city streets slick and hazardous, which has forced many school districts, colleges, large businesses and cities to rethink their plans on Monday.

For the first time in National Weather Service history, a Wind Chill Warning has been issued for North Texas.

As of 8:30 p.m., more than 120 entities had reported into the NBC 5 weather closings system.

A comprehensive list of all districts with closings or delayed starts can be found here.

Many North Texas schools are closed for the President's Day holiday, but at least 11 independent school districts that had in-person classes scheduled are closing or moving to virtual learning Monday.

Some, like Garland ISD, are taking to social media to communicate plans for the entire week during the prolonged winter weather event.

Important Update - Please see an important update regarding district plans for the week of Feb.15-19: https://t.co/KEg9VMfaMN 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/CgrFcKeIoJ — Garland ISD (@gisdnews) February 12, 2021

Universities and colleges across North Texas also opted to close or move to online classes.

Important Winter Weather Announcement:



The University of Texas at Arlington campus will be CLOSED Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 due to winter weather that has created hazardous travel conditions throughout North Texas. pic.twitter.com/lu2E2zoml9 — UT Arlington (@utarlington) February 14, 2021

CODE PURPLE: All campus locations will go virtual tomorrow, Monday, Feb. 15th. More info: https://t.co/pW4wk6BsBx pic.twitter.com/gJkDMO3RTK — Tarleton State University (@TarletonState) February 14, 2021

Several North Texas cities are closing offices Monday and services like trash pickup are suspended while conditions on North Texas roadways are dangerous.

The Arlington Landfill will also be closed tomorrow due to inclement weather. https://t.co/Iz5T08nBWM — City of Arlington (@CityOfArlington) February 14, 2021

Citizens are urged to check social media to check what city services are suspended.