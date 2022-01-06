Some DFW Businesses Put the ‘Cheers' in Dry January

At Bar & Garden on Ross in Dallas, you can find everything from beer, to wine, to spirits, along with some options that guarantee no hangover. The latter are a popular choice for those who observe 'Dry January'; a month-long challenge to abstain from alcohol that started in the UK a decade ago.

"I've also been in a position where I want to go out, I don't want coke, tea, or water," Bar & Garden Managing Partner Julie Buckner said. "So it was born out of a desire for me, knowing that I do want other options, I wanted to provide those options as well."

Buckner's retail store offers low and no-alcohol alternatives for wine, beer, and spirits.

"This is so delicate and lovely," Buckner said pointing to a distilled non-alcoholic spirit called 'Amass'. "An alternative for gin."

"I think it's a great idea to have the 30-days to let your body reset," registered dietitian Tiffany Godwin said.

Godwin said 'Dry January' can give the liver a break, but there are other benefits, too.

"If we eat carbohydrates we get the benefits of fiber, vitamins, and minerals. We eat protein, we have all the good stuff that comes along with it," Godwin said. "But when we drink alcohol, the energy is just energy. There's not really that nutritional benefit...empty calories."

No surprise, a recent survey showed alcohol consumption is up among adult Americans since the start of the pandemic. For those who chose 'Dry January', it's a time to reset and re-evaluate.

"I think it changes everybody's perception on how their relationship is, and how they're going to implement some of these strategies going forward," Buckner said.