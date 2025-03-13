Sole survivor of Fort Worth fatal wrong way crash speaks out: ‘It was so fast'

The sole survivor of a wrong-way crash in Fort Worth that killed five people is sharing his story for the first time.

Evan Ranallo, 35, is opening up about the fiery wreck and the loss of his fiancé Chelsea Cook.

The couple became engaged just weeks before the crash.

“October was a fantastic month for us and I have to believe it was the happiest she ever was until that moment,” said Ranallo.

The wreck happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 27.



Ranallo, a guitarist for several bands including The Dick Beldings, played a Halloween show that evening.

The couple was on their way home when Fort Worth police say they were hit by a wrong-way driver on northwest Loop 820 near Marine Creek Parkway.

“Before I knew it there was just two headlights. It was so fast,” recalled Ranallo.

The Ford Focus that struck them burst into flames.

Ranallo says a quick-thinking police officer used his patrol car to push Ranallo’s truck away from the flames.

“That Focus was violently on fire and we were right next to it so when he moved it that saved my life I’m pretty sure,” revealed Ranallo.

A family of four in the car that struck them died.

So did Ranallo’s fiancé, Chelsea Cook.

“The next thing I remember is waking up. Mom’s right here. Dad’s right here and I was like ‘Chelsea!’ and mom’s like…,” Ranallo said as he shook his head. “So that’s when I found out.”

Ranallo spent nearly two months in the hospital with broken bones and damage to his organs.

He says he's been overwhelmed by the amount of support from bandmates and fans.

“I’m so eternally grateful for it,” said Ranallo.

He’s back to playing guitar and even has returned to the stage he says with a new perspective and purpose.

“There must be some reason one out of six survived that whole thing and I hope that I can live for all that and give back and live for Chels,” said Ranallo.



Ranallo is still recovering and has what he hopes will be his final surgery on Monday.