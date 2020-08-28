Princeton

Marine Returns Home to Family in Princeton After 2 Year Deployment

Sergeant Jacob Munoz was reunited with his family on Thursday afternoon

By Hannah Jones

A Marine from North Texas has returned home after being in Afghanistan for the past two years.

Sgt. Jacob Munoz was deployed when his wife was two months pregnant with their youngest child, and he barely made it home to Princeton for his daughter's birth.

Munoz left to go back overseas after his daughter was born, and he had not seen her since she was one week old.

On Thursday afternoon, he was reunited with his family, including his 4-year-old son Camden.

The Princeton Police and Fire Departments gave Munoz a special escort as neighbors welcomed him home.

