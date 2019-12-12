Sold for Sex Since Age 4, Woman Sues Dallas-Area Hotels She Says Looked the Other Way

A Tarrant County woman is accusing three hotel companies of failing to intervene while she was a victim of sex trafficking at multiple Dallas-Fort Worth hotels for more than two decades.

The woman filed a federal lawsuit this week against Best Western International, Hyatt Hotels and Red Lion, the parent companies of at least three hotels where she was trafficked beginning at age 4.

In a statement, a representative from Hyatt said the company does not comment on pending litigation.

