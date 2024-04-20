Why solar power is important to the future of Texas energy

Texas is the leading state for solar energy. According to the Texas Comptroller, solar energy contributed up to 6% of the state's energy generation in 2022.

"It is becoming bigger every single day and every single month and year," KRLD's Austin York said. "And you're seeing more of an emphasis, especially in the state of Texas, because of what we've seen with the power grid. There's no doubt that there's been an emphasis on renewable energies."

Texas has installed more than 6,500 megawatts of solar generation. That is the most a state has installed solar energy nationwide — making Texas keep its number one spot twice a row.

"The problem is the technology," York said.

While solar energy provides a clean way to create electricity in our environment, there are also disadvantages to solar energy.

"You don't have the ability to use all that energy all at once," York said. "You've got to find some way to store it. How do you do that? Batteries. Well, batteries are incredibly expensive to make, and they create a heck of a carbon footprint right now on."

York talks with Energy Fellow Ed Hirs from Houston University about the conversation of solar panels and their increasing popularity. You can listen to the full conversation on our segment Audacy Conversations: The State of the Environment.