Soggy Sunday Start to State Fair Doesn't Dampen Spirits

Christi Erpillo calls herself the “CFO” or Chief Frying Officer of Winter Family Concessions.

“It has been a fantastic fair. The weather has been perfect up until today,” said Erpillo.

She’s got a pretty good handle on the fair forecast - and when families come out.

“Sundays are normally slower, but also the Cowboys are playing today. And that always has something to do with it. But they’re playing late, so the families are going to come out early and then go home early to watch the cowboys,” said Erpillo.

She has five locations at the State Fair - three outdoors, and two indoors, including “The Dock Restaurant.”

“The rain is a little bit of a relief. Because we’ve had a nice easy-going morning, we don’t expect a huge crowd right now. And so we’re kind of gathering ourselves,” said Erpillo.

Families slowly trickled in, ready for the weather.

“We got our rain jackets, so, we’ll survive,” said fairgoer Latoya Hunter.

She and her mom wanted to celebrate her son’s birthday. He turns 13 years old on Monday, and a rainy Sunday seemed like the perfect day to come out.

Hunter said she tried to come Saturday but crowds were too thick, so a little Sunday rain was a welcome relief.

Vendors said the cooler fall-like weather on the way will be good for business during this last week of the State Fair.