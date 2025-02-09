Soggy Start to the week in North Texas

Unsettled weather returns for the first half of the week ahead. Two disturbances will push into North Texas bringing multiple rounds of rain.

The week will start with dreary conditions on Monday with scattered showers possible.

Widespread rain is expected by Tuesday and again on Wednesday morning. Some of this rain could be moderate to heavy at times. With the ground still saturated from recent rain, localized flooding will be possible. Always remember: turn around, don't drown.

A large swath of North Texas, including the Metroplex, will pick up 1 to 2 inches of rain. Highest rain totals are expected across East Texas, where 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible.

Drier conditions return to the region late week into next weekend with moderating temperatures. Find the latest forecast here.