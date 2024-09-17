Social media post highlights Deep Ellum business concerns during construction

Businesses along Commerce Street in Deep Ellum say foot traffic has seen a marked decline since construction started in front of their businesses earlier this summer.

The popular pizza restaurant Cane Rosso posted on social media over the weekend, reminding customers their flagship location is open despite two lines of caution tape outside its entrance.

Hollie Contreras says the 2612 Commerce Street location now sees about 65% of its takeout business.

"Lately, we’ve been suffering a little bit, well actually, we’ve been suffering a lot," said Contreras.

Down a few doors, John Myers says he knew there would be construction in front of The Free Man Cajun Cafe and Lounge, but he's also lost the use of his parking lot behind his business and a side street.

"Just to the general person driving by, these places don't look open," said Myers.

Dallas city councilmember Jesse Moreno, who represents Deep Ellum, told NBC 5 that the construction is part of an Oncor project to move infrastructure from below ground.

An Oncor spokesperson confirmed that the project involves relocating underground equipment to Canton Street in preparation for a major street renovation on Commerce Street.

The Oncor portion of the project should be completed by the end of the month, according to a spokesperson.

The city of Dallas approved a $30 million to convert Commerce Street in Deep Ellum from one-way eastbound to two-way traffic as part of a "complete streets" project.

"I understand the city needs fixing, and all the streets need fixing. Everybody is here to better the city, but at the same time, so many businesses are suffering down here," said Contreras.

Moreno told NBC 5 that he plans to meet with business owners, representatives from Oncor, and the Deep Ellum Foundation on Tuesday to walk the project.

"I am glad Oncor has committed to adding signage which shows visitors that businesses are open," said Moreno.

Additionally, Moreno said he will work to connect business owners with the City of Dallas staff for small grant funding opportunities at an upcoming Deep Ellum Foundation meeting.

A similar street project was completed on nearby Elm Street in 2018.

The Commerce Street project is estimated to be completed in 2026. At that time, Elm Street, which is currently one-way westbound, will also become a two-way street.