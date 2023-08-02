Social media plea helping fill Dallas doctor's final wish

Dr. Michelle Nichols has been battling breast cancer for a decade. In the last few weeks Nichols and her husband, Dr. Greg de Prisco, have had to face some hard realities.

"Every day has been a blessing," Nichols said. "I shouldn't be here right now, honestly."

"She's amazing! She's not normal," her husband Greg de Prisco said. "What I say is there's everybody else on the planet and then there's Michelle Nichols."

Nichols, a mother of 2 young girls, is making end-of-life decisions.

"I signed up for palliative care about a week and a half ago," Nichols said. "What kind of legacy do I want to leave my children?"

Nichols had a final wish to fill her home with music, so de Prisco reached out to a family friend and fellow physician who also creates social media content.

"'So my friend is dying,'" is how Dr. J. Mack Slaughter's heartfelt Instagram post begins. "Here's her dying wish; she wants concerts in her home."

The post lists ten artists which include Colin Hay, Ben Folds, and Bob Dylan. Each is attached to a significant moment in Nichols and her family's lives.

"They had this moonshot dream of having these worldwide recognized artists perform in their home...during their final days, weeks, months. Nobody knows," Slaughter, whose Instagram handle is @Dr.JMack said. "I just openly asked for anyone and everyone who knew someone, who may know someone else, who may know someone else, who may know someone else who knows these artists to show them this video."

The post went viral and some of the artists on the list have already said 'yes.'

"You know, if you don't ask the answer is 'no','" de Prisco said. "So go for them all!"

"Porter Davis," Nichols said, pointing out one of the bands that said 'yes.' "It's a bit surreal! It's like, I'm just a little psychiatrist in Dallas. This outpouring has just blown me over."

Nichols and de Prisco credit their faith and friends for creating these moments.

"Every moment is really a gift," de Prisco said.