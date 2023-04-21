‘So Thankful That I'm Still Here Today': State Trooper Injured During Ice Storm Released From Hospital After 81 Days

Texas State Troopers lined up outside Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation in Dallas on Friday as Trooper Curtis Putz walked out of the hospital after 81 days.

Putz suffered serious injuries in the line of duty in late January.

“Today is a day that we have been looking forward to for quite a while,” said DPS Staff Sgt. Chris Williamson.

NBC 5 was there as Putz stood from his wheelchair and began slow and steady steps up to the microphone.

A moment he has been praying for and working up to for months.

“My wife, family, my faith, got me through,” he said. “I feel really good. I have energy now to do a lot of stuff on my own, continue to work out and I’m ready to get home.”

The 15-year veteran on the force was working a crash on an exit ramp along I-45 in Navarro County during an ice storm on January 31 when another car smashed into him.

“I always knew something like this could happen, but until I was laying underneath that Tahoe I was like, 'Well, it happened to me,'” he recalls.

The husband and father of three was rushed to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Dallas, in a coma.

Putz’s battered right leg underwent several skin-graph transplants.

“We were lucky to have the right resources to deal with a case like him like he came in pretty beat up,” said BSW physical therapist Bridget Denicola.

Denicola and two occupational therapists took on the daily challenge, working with Putz for over three hours a day to reset his skin and help Putz regain strength.

“Oh man, what an honor to work with someone that has such a high pain threshold and works so hard,” exclaimed Denicola. “He needs to get back to being a top-level state trooper, so very different than someone else.”

Denicola says Putz had two goals in mind.

One, getting back to his wife Tasha and his kids. And two, getting back to work.

His friends on the force were a constant presence in the hospital.

“I’ve never seen someone with so many visitors in uniform in my life,” she said.

DPS says they also ensured his wife and kids were cared for.

“Words cannot describe what I feel right now,” said Putz. “I’m so happy to be going home. So thankful that I’m still here today.”

Williamson says he and Putz went through the academy together 15 years ago and have worked in the Navarro County district for 14 years.

“Strong-willed, doesn’t give up and his family’s support, that’s what’s got him here,” said Williamson.

After plenty of cheers and hugs, Putz walked up to ‘a black and white’ with a smile.

He says he’s excited to go fishing soon, but he’ll first head to church on Sunday.

Denicola says Putz still has work to do through outpatient services but expects him to be able to put full force on his right leg and walk normally in the next two weeks or so.

The goal is for Putz to return to the force as soon as possible, according to DPS.