Sneaker Con in Dallas is Big Business for Buyers, Sellers, and Collectors

Matthew Caraballo drove in from Florida for Sneaker Con at Dallas Market Hall.

"What you see here is a full van of the latest Nikes, Jordans, Adidas," Caraballo said showing the back of his van.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Vince Sims

Caraballo is 24 years old. He said buying and selling sneakers is a business he makes money doing.

"I just moved into my own apartment out of my parent’s house,” Caraballo said. “I'm living solo totally off sneakers. I'm saving. I'm investing. So I could say it's very lucrative."

Vince Sims

He's one of several hundred vendors at Sneaker Con this weekend.

"I would say two to three million dollars transacted between vendors and attendees," Sneaker Con managing director William Debord said.

Organizers say they are glad to be back in person again. However, for many sellers, the pandemic did not stop their work.

Vince Sims

"Online sales boomed and it really brought me to the next level,” Caraballo said. “It really allowed us to grow and grow into a company."

This is the first in-person Sneaker Con after 19 months of being shut down during the pandemic.

It’s also the largest one with more than 15,000 visitors expected.

"You know I brought roughly a quarter-million dollars in cash to buy shoes," Urban Necessities store owner Jaysse Lopez said.

Lopez is buying for his shoe store opening in Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas.

"Sneakers have turned into art,” Lopez said. “It's a form of expression. It's wearable art."

Vince Sims

Lopez added the in-person Sneaker Con is great for their industry.

"Millions of dollars are going to be exchanged and it's amazing,” Lopez said. “We are all excited because we know we are starting to get back to whatever that new normal is."

Organizers say they see this industry only continuing to grow because it's drawing in a new demographic of participants.

"You see moms selling for their kids who are running around buying,” Debord said. “It's incredible. That leads to the younger sister also getting into it. And now you have tons of female role models who design shoes."

For more information on Sneaker Con click here.