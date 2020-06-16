SMU Student Athletes Required to Sign COVID-19 Liability Waiver Before Returning to Campus

Southern Methodist University is requiring student athletes to sign a liability waiver before returning to campus for workouts.

According to a report by The Dallas Morning News, student athletes began returning to campus on Monday, and more students plan to return July 6 and July 13.

The document requires students to agree that they cannot hold the school liable for anything related to COVID-19 and waives the students’ right to litigation, The Dallas Morning News reported.

According to The Dallas Morning News, it is unclear if the document is legally binding.

The document, titled “ACKNOWLEDGEMENT OF RISK FOR COVID-19 SUMMER 2020” and developed by SMU’s Office of Legal Counsel, requires student athletes to digitally sign if they are over 18 years old.

If they are not yet 18, a a parent or guardian must also sign the document.

Students can either agree with the statements made in the waiver, or they can decline to return to campus.

According to The Dallas Morning News, student-athletes cannot participate if they do not sign the waiver.

The document states that if a student declines, their eligibility or scholarship will not be affected. However, students may have to file a medical hardship waiver, The Dallas Morning News reported.

