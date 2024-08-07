SMU

SMU research scientists use new technology to detect and understand earthquakes

Using 'dark fiber' located in tunnels underneath the SMU campus, researchers are monitoring seismic activity.

By Noelle Walker

NBC Universal, Inc.

When you think of a science lab, you probably picture a room with beakers, and researchers in white coats. The lab for SMU research scientists Dr. Jyoti Sharma and Dr. Stephen Arrowsmith is...less formal. It's underneath the picturesque SMU campus.

"So we're currently in a tunnel underneath one of the buildings at SMU," Arrowsmith said. "So this is basically a bundle of communication fibers that go all around campus."

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Arrowsmith and Sharma are taking advantage of unused telecommunications fibers, called 'dark fiber' to detect and measure earthquakes. It's called "Distributed Acoustic Sensing."

"It's a fundamentally new way of measuring seismic events," Arrowsmith said. "It's a very new technology."

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Above ground, Arrowsmith taps on a metal manhole cover while Sharma looks at a readout on the computer, as they pinpoint where along the fiber there is movement. It's not limited to earthquakes.

"We measure football games," Arrowsmith said, pointing out Sharma's recorded movement during an SMU touchdown last year.

For Sharma, the study of earthquakes isn't just science...it's personal. She grew up in India and witnessed the destruction a major quake can do.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

back to school 54 mins ago

When is Tax-Free Weekend in Texas and what qualifies?

Crime and Courts 1 hour ago

Affidavit reveals details on suspect accused of stabbing driver, stealing cars, injuring people on I-635

"Lots of people have lost their lives," Sharma said. "So it's very painful for me."

Sharma knows first-hand the need for early warning, but getting traditional seismometer sensors into remote areas can be difficult, that's where using 'dark fiber' could help.

"We can't predict earthquakes, but if we can understand the physics of earthquakes better then that's useful information for society," Arrowsmith said. "It's giving people time to get outside or duck under something."

Arrowsmith and Sharma say their research could potentially help scientists detect smaller earthquakes, so they can better understand the processes that drive bigger earthquakes.

This article tagged under:

SMU
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us