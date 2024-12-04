SMU

South Oak Cliff H.S. football coach excited about former quarterback's success for SMU

No. 8 SMU and No. 17 Clemson – will face off in the 2024 ACC Football Championship Game in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday, December 7

By Vince Sims

In the halls of South Oak Cliff High School, the former quarterback, Kevin Jennings' picture graces the wall.

His former coach Jason Todd loves seeing what Jennings has achieved now as quarterback for the SMU Mustangs.

“I see a guy that is setting himself up to be successful in life and have a great future, whether it's on the field or off the field,” coach Jason Todd said.

South Oak Cliff Head Football Coach Jason Todd
On the field in 2021, Jennings led South Oak Cliff to the school’s first championship victory, one Dallas ISD hadn't seen in decades.

Now Jennings is taking SMU to an ACC Conference title game its first year in the conference.

“What I call this superstar pedigree that's inside of him,” Todd said. “The same thing a lot of y'all seeing now at SMU.”

Todd said he had to help build up Jennings’ confidence back in high school.  Something Jennings is not lacking now.

“A lot more a lot more confidence, for sure,” SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings said. “You know, stepping in and championship game my first start was a crazy experience.”

SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings(L) sitting with his former coach Jason Todd(R)

Todd said he was also able to learn from Jennings.

“Just enjoy the moment,” Todd said. “What's going to happen is going to happen. Just do what you're supposed to do. I would kind of say he kind of taught me that some.”

As Jennings and SMU football heads to an ACC title game, Todd wanted Jennings to know his school was rooting for him now and beyond.

“Just want him to know we are proud of him over here,” Todd said. “Wanting to keep it up and take, get some you to those same heights that he took South Oak Cliff to.  And, you know, maybe one day he'll get to come out there and do for the Cowboys.”

SMU takes on Clemson on Saturday, December 7 in Charlotte.

