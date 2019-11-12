SMU Lands $100M Gift From the Moody Foundation

‘Transformative’ gift will create a new graduate and research school

By Cheryl Hall - The Dallas Morning News

Southern Methodist University has received a $100 million gift from the Galveston-based Moody Foundation to fund its eighth degree-granting school — the Moody School of Graduate and Advanced Studies.

SMU president R. Gerald Turner called the donation — the largest of any kind in its 104-year history — "a big bang moment" for the university’s graduate programs and research efforts.

"There are very few things that are transformational," Turner said in an interview. "This gift truly is."

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

