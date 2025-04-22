SMU Catholic students, staff commemorate Pope Francis, recall trips to see him

The passing of Pope Francis has been felt by people of all backgrounds and religions, including on the campus of Southern Methodist University, where an estimated 25 percent of students identify as Catholic, according to the Catholic Campus Ministry.

The Latin American pontiff is lovingly remembered as a reformer who was both humble and relatable.

Millions have been inspired by the Roman Catholic leader’s actions, embracing the sick and homeless and washing the feet of prisoners.

“The way he carried himself I just thought it was really easy for people to bring the characteristics into their home and be like him as well,” said SMU senior Jose Soria.

SMU philosophy in religious studies major Javier Perez says he traveled to Rome last summer and saw His Holiness riding by a massive crowd outside the Vatican.

“It’s so many people, thousands crowded in the square, but I think that you could see his love for the people as he went around trying to acknowledge everyone and trying to show them he was there for them. I think he really tried his best to make people feel seen,” said Perez. “He truly took it to heart, the mission of the Pope is not just for Catholics but for the whole world, and I found that to be a beautiful thing.”

Longtime journalist Annette Gonzales Taylor worked in public relations for the church when, in 2015, the head of the Roman Catholic Church visited Washington, D.C.

Gonzales Taylor was asked to assist with national media requests during the U.S. Conference of Bishops.

“I’ll never forget that moment,” she said.

She describes being in the presence of Pope Francis and feeling his positive aura and true warmth.

Gonzales Taylor witnessed an example of the leader’s unending service to others, especially the most vulnerable, during the trip.

The pope turned down an invitation to dine with the president, vice president and other politicians, informing them he had a prior commitment.

Instead, the pontiff headed to a church in Washington, D.C.

“It was a church that fed the homeless,” recalled Gonzales Taylor. “They always gave them a nice hot lunch. The Pope chose to go there instead.”

She recalls Pope Francis visiting with each person, speaking with them with the help of an interpreter.

“It was just such a beautiful thing to see,” she said with a smile.

When the time came to leave, Gonzales Taylor gathered the courage to speak up, asking the pope if he would bless several families with special needs children standing off to the side out of view.

“He said: ‘Oh, of course’ and he gave them a blessing, went down the line,” she recalled.

“He turned to me, and he was about to give me a blessing, and I said: ‘Holy Father, please pray for my brother, he’s battling cancer.’ And that’s when he grabbed my hand and gave me the blessing, and put his hands on my forehead. It was very emotional, very, very emotional. You don’t intend to be emotional. He was just a man of great warmth, of great compassion, and I think great bravery to take the stands he took.”

Gonzales Taylor is particularly grateful for the pope’s decision to appoint women to leadership roles.

These devout Catholics hope the qualities Pope Francis embodied will be present in the next papacy.

While dressed in black and understandably in mourning, Gonzales Taylor explained that there is both sorrow and joy.

“Sad that we lost him,” she said. “But I rejoice that he is no longer shackled by his earthly ailments, and I feel confident that he’s in Heaven today.”