Fire Coming From Globe Life Field in Arlington Contained: Rangers

Billowing black smoke was seen coming from the roof of Globe Life Field in Arlington Saturday afternoon.

The stadium is the new home of the Texas Rangers, which is currently under construction and expected to be ready for play in March 2020.

Texas Rangers spokesman John Blake said the fire and smoke appeared to be contained.

Blake said the issue may have started in the upper concourse area, but did not have an exact location.

No other information was immediately available.

It was not immediately clear if any injuries had been reported. Workers had been seen on the roof of Globe Life Field at about 2 p.m., around the time that smoke was reported.

Arlington firefighters are trying to get a handle on a fire at Globe Life Field this afternoon. This view is from the west side of the stadium under construction. @dallasnews pic.twitter.com/RKtcnja40K — Tom Fox (@TomFoxPhoto) December 14, 2019

Water going in pic.twitter.com/dLMyn5HUXq — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) December 14, 2019

NBC5 is working to confirm more details about the incident.