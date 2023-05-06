Ennis

Small Twin Engine Plane Crashes in Ennis, 1 Dead 2 Injured

According to the FAA, a Cessna 310 crashed in a field near Ennis Municipal Airport Saturday Afternoon

By Sophia Beausoleil

NBC 5

One person is dead and two others were taken to the hospital when a Cessna 310 crashed in a field near Ennis Municipal Airport around 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, according to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesperson.

Officials say the plane was attempting to land and then crashed. Of the three passengers, two were taken to Dallas hospitals and the other person died at the crash site, according to the spokesperson.

The FAA said investigators, along with those from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.

