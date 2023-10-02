Small plane makes emergency landing on Arlington roadway

A small aircraft made an emergency landing on an Arlington roadway Monday afternoon.
The small aircraft landed on Timberlake Drive located between Park Row Drive and just north of Pioneer Parkway.
According to the Arlington Police X (formerly Twitter) page, two people were on board and had escaped the aircraft uninjured by the time first responders arrived on the scene.
Arlington Police have notified the FAA and NTSB, which will investigate what caused the plane to make the emergency landing.
Drivers are asked to use Great Southwest Parkway to get around the area.