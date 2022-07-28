Small Plane Crashes in Dallas Park After Reporting Engine Trouble

The pilot of a small single-engine plane is OK after crashing in a city park near Dallas Executive Airport Thursday afternoon.

The plane crashed at about 2:45 p.m. off a trail in a heavily treed area of Boulder Park, about a half-mile south of the airport near Pastor Bailey Drive and Red Bird Lane.

The FAA told NBC 5 Thursday afternoon the pilot was flying the Piper PA-32 on a short flight from Arlington Municipal Airport to Dallas Executive when they reported engine trouble just south of the airport.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said the pilot was the only person onboard and was conscious and alert after the crash. DFR said the pilot was taken to the hospital though they didn't elaborate any further on the pilot's condition.

The plane's fuel bladder was intact, DFR said, and there were no other structures damaged.

Further details about what went wrong with the plane have not yet been confirmed.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.