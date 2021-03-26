Bridgeport

Small Plane Crash Near Wise County Airport, 2 People Hurt

By Matt Jackson

Fire and rescue crews are working a small plane crash near the Bridgeport Municipal Airport in Wise County.
Fire and rescue crews are working a small plane crash near the Bridgeport Municipal Airport in Wise County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety tells NBC 5 that a Beechcraft aircraft was approaching the airport to land when the aircraft clipped some trees and went down short of the runway. The two male occupants, ages 78 and 76, sustained undisclosed injuries and were flown to area hospitals.

The Wise County Messenger reports there have been two major vehicle accidents along U.S. 380 near the airport.

Two ambulances and a rescue squad have been sent to the scene and a helicopter ambulance has been placed on standby.

This is a developing story and this page will be updated as more details become available. Refresh often to get the latest update.

