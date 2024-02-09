Small Fort Worth business hired to host events at Super Bowl LVIII

A small, woman-owned business in Fort Worth is scoring big at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

The Tara Wilson Agency is a boutique experiential marketing agency that connects brands with audiences.

Sportswear company Nike, a longtime client, and partner retailer Hiibbit hired the team to create three brand activations. It's the agency's first time to be involved in a Super Bowl.

On Thursday night, Nike x Hibbitt invited Connected Members, people who signed up for their loyalty program, to a one-of-a-kind shop experience.

The Tara Wilson Agency recreated a nail salon where four women in sports and entertainment talked about their careers in a session called Nail the Game.

In a Test Your Game activation on Friday night, Connected Members will test their football knowledge to win prizes. College athletes will drop by to talk about their careers.

Kids will have a chance to show off their best end-zone celebrations and broadcasting skills at The End Zone on Saturday. Multiple athletes will join the kids to teach them their end zone dance.

Agency owner Tara Wilson knows it's her team's chance to shine.

"I told my team, I said, 'Hey, there is no bigger stage than the Super Bowl. so, let's go. Let's have fun. Let's do the work that we're so well known for.' We're known for the details and for getting it right the first time. So, it's incredibly rewarding to be here," Wilson said in a virtual interview.

Wilson arrived in Las Vegas on Monday to set up for the three events but will be back in the comfort of her home to watch the Super Bowl.