Small businesses brace for potential impact of new tariffs

New proposed tariffs are top of mind for many businesses, especially small local ones.

Sue Schulz has a sweet spot in her heart for her business, What’s Poppin Texas.

“We’re more than just a popcorn store,” What’s Poppin Texas owner Sue Schulz said. “We sell a lot of candy, and we make a lot of candy.”

Even though she runs a small business in Bedford, she is watching closely what’s happening nationally with tariffs.

“It’s kind of scary, like, what’s going to happen?” Schulz said. “How much is that going to affect a small business like mine?”

Her popcorn tins are manufactured in the U.S., but the metal is imported. Having been in business nearly 10 years, she experienced tariff impacts under President Donald Trump’s previous term.

“The last time we had some tariffs that affected the tins—my popcorn tins—about $2 a tin,” Schulz said. “Which, of course, you know, have to roll those prices onto your customers.”

So now, she’s already planning ahead for this round.

“I have a lot of tins on hand right now, and when we’re done with this interview, I’m going to order more,” Schulz said. “It’s because I know they’re going to sell, and I know what the price is right now. I’d rather order them and store them than have to, six months from now, go, ‘Oh, I wish I’d have stocked up on some of this.’”

She is also battling inflation. She said the cost of chocolate and sugar has gone up, which makes up a large part of her inventory.

Schulz says all she can do is plan as best she can and remain hopeful.

“I hope that it doesn’t impact me as much as I think it’s going to, you know, because that’s just something that I can’t predict.”

She’s also hoping that if she’s forced to raise prices, customers will understand.

“That they continue to support small business because I think small business is the heart of our nation, and we just need to support our small business,” Schulz said.