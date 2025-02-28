Bedford

Small businesses brace for potential impact of new tariffs

Texas shop owner prepares for rising costs as tariff concerns grow

By Vince Sims

NBC Universal, Inc.

New proposed tariffs are top of mind for many businesses, especially small local ones.

Sue Schulz has a sweet spot in her heart for her business, What’s Poppin Texas.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“We’re more than just a popcorn store,” What’s Poppin Texas owner Sue Schulz said. “We sell a lot of candy, and we make a lot of candy.”

Even though she runs a small business in Bedford, she is watching closely what’s happening nationally with tariffs.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

“It’s kind of scary, like, what’s going to happen?” Schulz said. “How much is that going to affect a small business like mine?”

Her popcorn tins are manufactured in the U.S., but the metal is imported. Having been in business nearly 10 years, she experienced tariff impacts under President Donald Trump’s previous term.

“The last time we had some tariffs that affected the tins—my popcorn tins—about $2 a tin,” Schulz said. “Which, of course, you know, have to roll those prices onto your customers.”

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Health 6 mins ago

Fort Worth doctor reflects on measles outbreak in 1990 that infected more than 4,000 Texans and killed 9 in Dallas County

Wildfires 2 hours ago

Controlled burns at Oak Point Nature Preserve renews prairie land, provides training for wildfire firefighters

So now, she’s already planning ahead for this round.

“I have a lot of tins on hand right now, and when we’re done with this interview, I’m going to order more,” Schulz said. “It’s because I know they’re going to sell, and I know what the price is right now. I’d rather order them and store them than have to, six months from now, go, ‘Oh, I wish I’d have stocked up on some of this.’”

She is also battling inflation. She said the cost of chocolate and sugar has gone up, which makes up a large part of her inventory.

Schulz says all she can do is plan as best she can and remain hopeful.

“I hope that it doesn’t impact me as much as I think it’s going to, you know, because that’s just something that I can’t predict.”

She’s also hoping that if she’s forced to raise prices, customers will understand.

“That they continue to support small business because I think small business is the heart of our nation, and we just need to support our small business,” Schulz said.

This article tagged under:

Bedford
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us