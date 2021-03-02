Tarrant County

Small Business Administration Help Available for Businesses, Residents Hit by Winter Storms

Two virtual centers have been established to help business owners and homeowners

Ron Jenkins | Getty Images

The City of Fort Worth has announced that low-interest federal disaster loans are now available to Texas businesses, homeowners, and renters as a result of President Biden's major disaster declaration.

The declaration covers 77 Texas counties, including Tarrant, as a result of the severe winter storms that began on Feb. 11, the City of Fort Worth said.

The Small Business Administration has established a Virtual Business Recovery Center to provide personalized assistance to business owners in consideration of public health concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Small Business Administration has also opened a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center to help homeowners and renters.

Both centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

The City of Fort Worth said customer service representatives will be available to business owners and individuals to answer questions about SBA's disaster loan program, explain the application process, and help people complete their electronic loan application.

To learn more, contact the Small Business Administration at 800-659-2955.

