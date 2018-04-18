Slow Start to Severe Weather Season, But Stay Aware

By Rick Mitchell

So far, 2018 is off to a slow start for tornadoes. Through April 18, North Texas has had five tornadoes: one each in Dallas, Navarro and Hopkins counties, and two in Johnson county.

On average, April is our busiest month for tornadoes. Since 1950, North Texas has had 495 tornadoes. That averages out to be around seven tornadoes each April. In 2018 we have had no April tornadoes so far. The last time there were zero April tornadoes was in 2013. However, the following May ended up being a busy month with 23 tornadoes in North Texas.

The moral of this story is that just because the severe weather season has been slow to get going, don't drop your guard.

