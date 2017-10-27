Colder Weather Coming, Bring Pets and Plants Indoors

North Texans reminded to bring pets, plants indoors overnight with freezing temperatures possible Saturday

The wind gusts that accompanied a cold front in North Texas Friday have calmed, but colder temperatures are on the way for Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth issued a Freeze Warning for Saturday from 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. for the following counties: Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Eastland, Erath, Fannin, Grayson, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Lamar, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rains, Somervell, Stephens, Wise and Young.

Some sleet was reported across North Texas early Friday afternoon, but any icy precipitation melted upon contact. Reports of sleet were received from Abilene to Denison, more locally in Keller, Denton, Fort Worth and places in between.

 

With clearing skies, even cooler temperatures are expected early Saturday as we dip into the low to mid 30s.

Many parts of North Texas will have their first frost Saturday morning and some will have a freeze.

 

Temperatures will rebound Sunday where a high of 74 is expected. There is a chance of rain for Halloween and another cold front will arrive Tuesday, dropping the high back to 62.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Interactive Radar

SkyCams

Above: A view of Fort Worth from The Stayton at Museum Way. Below, Dallas from Lake Cliff Tower.

