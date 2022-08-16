Sleeping Fort Worth Woman Shot in Her Home: Police

A Fort Worth woman was shot in her apartment Tuesday while she was sleeping Fort Worth police reports.

Around 4 a.m., west division officers were accompanied by Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar when they were sent to investigate a shooting at the Carmen Apartments.

When officials arrived, they discovered an adult female victim with a single gunshot wound to her upper chest.

Officers said the victim was asleep in her first floor bedroom when an unidentified suspect fired a shot, from the yard or road, hitting the victim.

The suspect then fled the scene. Officials are not sure whether the suspect was on foot or had a vehicle.

The victim was transported to Harris Hospital Downtown in stable condition.

Currently, no suspect is in custody and the gun violence unit detectives will now be in charge of this case.