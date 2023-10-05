Skunk tests positive for rabies in Southwest Arlington neighborhood

The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed that a skunk found in a neighborhood in Southwest Arlington tested positive for rabies.

According to the City of Arlington, Animal Services caught an ill-acting striped skunk in the 7000 block of Gunston Lane and removed the animal from the area. No exposures to the skunk have been reported.

The city said skunks are not frequently active during daylight hours as they are typically nocturnal or diurnal animals.

Suppose anyone notices that a skunk is actively moving around during the middle of the day and acting injured, ill, or disoriented. In that case, they should immediately report it to Animal Services because the animal might be rabid.

"Rabies is always fatal!" city officials said in a released statement Thursday.

"People and animals may become infected with the rabies virus if an animal that has the disease bites or scratches them. Anyone who is exposed must take a series of post-exposure injections to prevent them from becoming infected with this fatal disease."

Pet owners are reminded that all dogs and cats are required by state law to be vaccinated against rabies by four months of age and on a one-year or three-year basis after that, depending on the type of vaccine used.

Health officials are also encouraging all livestock owners to consider vaccinating their animals as a licensed veterinarian recommends.

Any wildlife infected with the rabies virus should never be approached, and people are advised not to go anywhere near them. Rabid animals should always be reported to Animal Services, even if the animals are no longer in the area.