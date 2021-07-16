A skimming device was recently found in a gas pump in the 1700 block of North US Highway 377, the Roanoke Police Department said Friday.

Police did not specify the exact gas station, but the closest gas station is the 7-11 located at 1731 North US Highway 377.

Anyone who used their debit or credit card at a gas pump at the location from June 11 to July 13 is recommended to check their card statements for any suspicious or unauthorized charges and contact police if any fraudulent activity is found.

Here are some safety tips from Roanoke police when using a gas pump or ATM: