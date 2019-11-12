Sketch Released After Attempted Abduction in Farmers Branch

Farmers Branch police released a sketch of a man Tuesday who tried to abduct a 12-year-old girl from an apartment complex laundry room Saturday.

Police said the preteen victim was checking on a load of clothes in the laundry when a man approached her and displayed a weapon, possibly a stun gun.

While fighting to escape the man, the girl suffered a minor injury. The details of the girl's injuries are not known.

The man was described as about 5 feet tall, Hispanic, between 40 and 50 years old with a medium build and a gray or white mustache. The man was wearing a blue baseball hat and blue short-sleeve shirt and jeans.

He fled toward Josey Lane in an older model silver midsize car with no tint on the windows, police said.

Anyone with information may call Farmers Branch police at 972-919-1406 or email pdinfoandtips@farmersbranchtx.gov.