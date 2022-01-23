Six People Apprehended After SWAT Standoff in Dallas: Police

Six individuals have been apprehended after a SWAT standoff in Dallas on Saturday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers performed a vehicle check on a red Dodge Ram pickup truck at the intersection of North Marsalis Avenue and East 8th Street shortly after 7 p.m.

Police said after checking the vehicle, officers determined that the vehicle was stolen.

The officers attempted a traffic stop at the location, and the pickup truck refused to stop, police said.

The Dallas Police Department's helicopter, Air One, followed the stolen vehicle for 22 minutes while updating officers of its location.

According to police, the pickup truck malfunctioned and stopped in the 2700 block of Alaska Avenue.

Police said the suspects then entered an Alaska Avenue residence and barricaded themselves inside.

SWAT was notified and responded to the location, police said.

According to police, after a few hours, SWAT entered the residence using flashbangs and apprehended six individuals inside, including the two suspects from the stolen pickup truck.

Police said no injuries were reported in this incident.