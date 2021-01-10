coronavirus vaccine

Six North Texas Providers Are Among 28 ‘Hubs' to Receive Large Quantities of COVID-19 Vaccine

Dozens of other providers statewide will receive a combined 38,300 doses of the vaccine

By Chris Blake

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Six North Texas providers are among 28 "hubs" charged with large-scale community COVID-19 vaccination efforts as the state works to inoculate health care workers, those over 65 years old and people with preexisting conditions.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said it directed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ship large quantities of the first doses of the vaccine to the 28 providers.

The hubs in North Texas include Dallas County Health and Human Services, Parkland Hospital, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Denton County Public Health, Tarrant County Public Health and Texas Health Resources in Fort Worth.

The remaining 22 hubs are spread among Amarillo, Austin, College Station, Corpus Christi, Eagle Pass, Edinburg, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Lubbock, San Antonio, San Benito, Temple, Tyler and Waco.

The state will distribute 158,825 first doses of the vaccine to the 28 hubs. The number of doses each hub gets will be based on the number of people each provider estimated it could vaccinate in a week, according to Texas DSHS.

In addition to the hubs, DSHS will distribute 38,300 doses of the vaccine to dozens of hospitals, doctors' offices and long-term care facilities around Texas.

Texas also reserved 121,875 doses of the vaccine for the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care program, which focuses on vaccinating residents of long-term care facilities.

The vaccines distributed this week include those manufactured by both Pfizer and Moderna.

To learn more about getting vaccinated in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties, click here.

Find the list of providers receiving shipments of the vaccine below or click here.

